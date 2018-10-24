В канадском зоопарке родился белорукий гиббон: первые фото
Расположенный в Канаде зоопарк Assiniboine Park & Zoo заботится о двух взрослых особях белоруких гиббонов: 17-летнем самце по кличке Самсон и 8-летней самке Майе. В подборе пары участвовали специалисты по восстановлению вымирающих видов – и их выбор оказался удачным: 4 февраля на свет появился малыш. Его пол пока не известен: специалисты не тревожат молодую семью, тем более что Майя полностью реализует свой материнский инстинкт и подобающим образом заботится о новорожденном.
Белорукие гиббоны ведут моногамный стиль жизни и остаются друг с другом всю свою жизнь. Беременность длится 7 месяцев; детеныш питается материнским молоком около 2 лет. С родителями он остается до семи-восьми лет, когда наступает половая зрелость. Срок жизни в неволе достигает 50 лет.
Международный союз охраны природы в 2008 году внес белоруких гиббонов в список вымирающих видов: за предыдущие 45 лет популяция сократилась на 50%, и эта тенденция продолжается. Assiniboine Park & Zoo предлагает всем желающим внести свой вклад в защиту редких приматов, отказавшись от продукции на основе пальмового масла: это позволит снизить на него спрос и сохранит для животных естественную среду обитания.
It’s #InternationalGibbonDay! At Assiniboine Park Zoo, we have two white handed gibbons - Maya and Samson. Gibbons are a primate from the rain forests of Bangladesh, China and Indonesia and are an endangered species as a result of deforestation among other factors. One of the leading factors of deforestation in their habitat is palm oil production. Palm oil can be found in all sorts of products including chocolate, cosmetics and biofuel. Do you want to help save these amazing apes from extinction? One action we can all take to help save this species and slow down deforestation is to look for PALM OIL FREE products when making consumer choices. This Halloween, make your ‘treats’ gibbons-friendly and give kids candy with no Pam oil. Here’s a list of some pal oil free candy to help you out: Chewy Sweetarts Hershey Kisses M&M’s Mike & Ike’s Mounds Nestle Crunch Raisinettes Push Pops Hot Tamales Gobstoppers Skors Tootsie Pops York Peppermint Patties Nerds Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups And there are many more! When it doubt, a quick internet search will help you out! Happy Halloween! And happy International Gibbons Day! #welovegibbons #savingspecies #conservationcounts #assiniboineparkzoo
Узнайте о других продуктах, чье производство напрямую снижает численность животных.
