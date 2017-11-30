Природа

Охота снежного барса: редкие фото

«Потрясающее проявление ловкости и атлетизма», — так фотограф, наблюдавший за охотой снежного барса, описал его мастерство.
Анастасия Баринова
21 декабря 2017 в 14:25
  • Охота снежного барса: редкие фото
    Фото: JedWeingarten / instagram.com

Джед Вейнгартен (Jed Weingarten), снимающий дикую природу, на протяжении многих лет хотел сфотографировать снежного барса, но это ему никак не удавалось.

Снежные барсы, или ирбисы (лат. Uncia uncia) охотятся преимущественно в сумерках, перед закатом солнца, и утром на рассвете. Днем животные спят, лежа на скалах. Благодаря своей окраске они сливаются с пейзажем, и заметить их очень сложно.

Читать далее

Недавно Джед отправился на Тибетское плато в китайской провинции Сычуань. Продолжая мечтать о встрече с ирбисом, он поставил перед собою более реалистичную цель: увидеть беломордых оленей (лат. Przewalskium albirostris). Однако экспедиция увенчалась невероятным успехом: помимо оленей, относящихся к уязвимым видам животных, фотограф наконец встретил снежного барса. Хищник выслеживал свою жертву — стадо голубых баранов (лат. Pseudois nayaur), а Джед вместе с другими участниками съемочной группы следовал за хищником, держась на безопасном расстоянии.

Ever wonder it looks like when a snow leopard makes a successful hunt? It is something I have wondered for years, and always wanted to capture with my camera. Last month, I finally had the good fortune to actually document a successful hunt. After following a snow leopard in our lenses and spotting scopes for the morning, we finally lost sight of the cat when he walked through a crack in a large rock. We had been struggling to relocate that cat for quite some time when @fabionodariphoto excitedly said «what is that rolling down the hill?» I immediately knew that the snow leopard must have successfully hit a blue sheep, and that together they would be tumbling down the outlandishly steep grass slope. I was generally correct, but I was mistaken about one critical element. As I watched what through my lens appeared to be both the sheep and the cat tumbling down the slope, I was worried the cat would be getting hurt as they rolled. Later, as I reviewed my photos, I realized that the cat had not once been rolled over by the sheep, but rather the cat basically ran in circles around the rolling sheep, moving around her as she fell, always trying to maintain his grip on her throat. They travelled in excess of 660 vertical feet (200 m) down the slope during this attack! ******** @jedweingarten #onassignment for @wildwondersofchina with @thenorthernyeti and @fabionodariphoto

A post shared by Jed Weingarten (@jedweingarten) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

«Мы двигались медленно, чтобы не спугнуть его, — говорит фотограф. — Впрочем, на высоте 4500 метров с аппаратурой, весящей около 25 кг, иная скорость и невозможна». В первый день встречи охота так и не состоялась, но опытные фотографы знали, что голодная кошка далеко от стада не уйдет. После длительного ожидания фотосессия все же состоялась. При этом снежный барс продемонстрировал свое охотничье мастерство: он не сразу напал на выбранную жертву, а сначала столкнул ее со склона. Баран, проделавший головокружительный путь вниз, оказался дезориентирован и ослаблен, и это сильно облегчило задачу нападавшему. Ирбис, по словам Джеда, проявил «потрясающую ловкость и атлетизм». Ученые согласны с этим выводом и добавляют, что знаний о подобной тактике снежных барсов ранее не было.

Публикация от Jed Weingarten (@jedweingarten) Дек 6, 2017 at 9:50 PST

