Охота снежного барса: редкие фото
Джед Вейнгартен (Jed Weingarten), снимающий дикую природу, на протяжении многих лет хотел сфотографировать снежного барса, но это ему никак не удавалось.
Снежные барсы, или ирбисы (лат. Uncia uncia) охотятся преимущественно в сумерках, перед закатом солнца, и утром на рассвете. Днем животные спят, лежа на скалах. Благодаря своей окраске они сливаются с пейзажем, и заметить их очень сложно.
Catnap anyone? After the snow leopard finally subdued the blue sheep, he managed to stop her sliding any further down the extremely steep mountain slope, pulling her to rest just above a small cliff band. We watched from below as the cat started eating the sheep. Only after he had had a good taste of the sheep did I begin the long walk up the slope to approach a bench above a cliff that was separated from the cat and sheep by a small gully. I approached with great caution, not because I was worried for my own safety, but rather because I did not want to scare the notoriously shy snow leopard away from the kill he had expended so much energy in making. My guide Tsebtrim kept an eye on the leopard in the spotting scope, and he and I communicated by radio. Anytime the cat showed the slightest sign of nervousness, I stopped and stood still for a period of time before continuing. There is no sneaking up on the ghost of the mountains, so I figured it was best to approach in obvious visibility, doing my best to show that I had no ill intent. Eventually I arrived at the bench I was aiming for, and slowly, calmly settled into a position on the ice cold ground. The cat was exhausted from the hunt, and with a belly full of food, it was time for his siesta. After checking me out off-and-on for what felt to me like an eternity (my watch indicated it was actually just a few minutes), the snow leopard seemed to accept my presence and promptly closed his eyes for a well deserved rest. I’ve talked on here before about being really happy when an animal, fully aware of my presence, decides that it is safe and comfortable enough to go to sleep—it generally means that the animal is ok with my presence, as sleeping is an extremely vulnerable behavior that animals will rarely do if they are at all uneasy. Finally, the cat had accepted me, and was letting me into his world for a brief moment in time. ******** @jedweingarten #onassignment for @wildwondersofchina
Недавно Джед отправился на Тибетское плато в китайской провинции Сычуань. Продолжая мечтать о встрече с ирбисом, он поставил перед собою более реалистичную цель: увидеть беломордых оленей (лат. Przewalskium albirostris). Однако экспедиция увенчалась невероятным успехом: помимо оленей, относящихся к уязвимым видам животных, фотограф наконец встретил снежного барса. Хищник выслеживал свою жертву — стадо голубых баранов (лат. Pseudois nayaur), а Джед вместе с другими участниками съемочной группы следовал за хищником, держась на безопасном расстоянии.
Ever wonder it looks like when a snow leopard makes a successful hunt? It is something I have wondered for years, and always wanted to capture with my camera. Last month, I finally had the good fortune to actually document a successful hunt. After following a snow leopard in our lenses and spotting scopes for the morning, we finally lost sight of the cat when he walked through a crack in a large rock. We had been struggling to relocate that cat for quite some time when @fabionodariphoto excitedly said «what is that rolling down the hill?» I immediately knew that the snow leopard must have successfully hit a blue sheep, and that together they would be tumbling down the outlandishly steep grass slope. I was generally correct, but I was mistaken about one critical element. As I watched what through my lens appeared to be both the sheep and the cat tumbling down the slope, I was worried the cat would be getting hurt as they rolled. Later, as I reviewed my photos, I realized that the cat had not once been rolled over by the sheep, but rather the cat basically ran in circles around the rolling sheep, moving around her as she fell, always trying to maintain his grip on her throat. They travelled in excess of 660 vertical feet (200 m) down the slope during this attack! ******** @jedweingarten #onassignment for @wildwondersofchina with @thenorthernyeti and @fabionodariphoto
«Мы двигались медленно, чтобы не спугнуть его, — говорит фотограф. — Впрочем, на высоте 4500 метров с аппаратурой, весящей около 25 кг, иная скорость и невозможна». В первый день встречи охота так и не состоялась, но опытные фотографы знали, что голодная кошка далеко от стада не уйдет. После длительного ожидания фотосессия все же состоялась. При этом снежный барс продемонстрировал свое охотничье мастерство: он не сразу напал на выбранную жертву, а сначала столкнул ее со склона. Баран, проделавший головокружительный путь вниз, оказался дезориентирован и ослаблен, и это сильно облегчило задачу нападавшему. Ирбис, по словам Джеда, проявил «потрясающую ловкость и атлетизм». Ученые согласны с этим выводом и добавляют, что знаний о подобной тактике снежных барсов ранее не было.
